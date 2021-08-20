Huntington National Bank Purchases 2,921 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000.

BATS:IYJ opened at $111.74 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.82.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

