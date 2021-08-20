Huntington National Bank Purchases 5,642 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 77.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

Shares of FBHS opened at $97.39 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.24.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.