Huntington National Bank Sells 3,546 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 109.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $101.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

