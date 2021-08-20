Huntington National Bank Sells 4,429 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,807 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.17. HP Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

