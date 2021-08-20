Huobi BTC Price Tops $49,316.73 on Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.97 billion and $11.38 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for about $49,316.73 or 1.00289331 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00056920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00136164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.74 or 0.00147923 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,151.03 or 0.99952363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.33 or 0.00919839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.91 or 0.06608941 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

