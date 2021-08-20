Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Position Lifted by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Hurco Companies comprises approximately 2.3% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Hurco Companies worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hurco Companies by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hurco Companies by 54.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hurco Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 21.6% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hurco Companies stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,579. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $214.50 million, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $57.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

