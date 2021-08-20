HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $38.36

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.36, but opened at $37.29. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $37.16, with a volume of 2,907 shares.
HCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. HUTCHMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.
The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.30.
About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
