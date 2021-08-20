HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $38.36

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.36, but opened at $37.29. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $37.16, with a volume of 2,907 shares.

HCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. HUTCHMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,443,000 after buying an additional 99,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,832,000 after buying an additional 1,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 19,138 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 975,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after buying an additional 27,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.