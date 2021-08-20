Hxro Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Hxro has a total market cap of $113.74 million and approximately $596,297.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 226,756,072 coins. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

