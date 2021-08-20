Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $1,162,681.68 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $1,162,681.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 3,218 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $232,629.22.

On Friday, August 13th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 49,550 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $3,577,014.50.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 72,430 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $5,338,091.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $4,442,400.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 54,353 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $4,065,604.40.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50.

NYSE H traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.16. 630,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,664. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 125,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 44,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Truist raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.03.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

