Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 52.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.03.

H traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $69.65. 5,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,512. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,666,656.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,301 shares of company stock worth $25,015,212. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $65,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

