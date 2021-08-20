hybrix Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.45 Million (HY)

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One hybrix coin can now be bought for approximately $2.79 or 0.00005693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. hybrix has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and $911.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, hybrix has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00056850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00136514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.26 or 0.00147326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,035.63 or 0.99969027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.22 or 0.00911741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.05 or 0.06658509 BTC.

hybrix Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,310,390 coins. The official message board for hybrix is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . hybrix’s official website is hybrix.io . hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling hybrix

