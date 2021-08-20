Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading 9.1% Lower This Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $9.97 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00059374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $415.69 or 0.00881285 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00110045 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Coin Profile

Hydro Protocol is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.