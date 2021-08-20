Hyper Finance Trading Down 73.9% Over Last 7 Days (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 73.9% lower against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $226,265.30 and $12,135.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00057824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00137132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00148654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,820.81 or 0.99823468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.17 or 0.00920451 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.30 or 0.00718310 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

