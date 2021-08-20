I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading Up 6.3%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.98 and last traded at $60.79. Approximately 14,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 736,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.18.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMAB. China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

