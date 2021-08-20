Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $216.84

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 216.84 ($2.83) and traded as high as GBX 232.35 ($3.04). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 228 ($2.98), with a volume of 619,125 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBST shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ibstock from GBX 226 ($2.95) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of £933.84 million and a P/E ratio of 28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 216.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $1.60.

About Ibstock (LON:IBST)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

