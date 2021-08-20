Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,147 shares during the period. Ichor comprises 3.0% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.27% of Ichor worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 236.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,249,962.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

ICHR stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,580. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

