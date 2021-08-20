Ideaology Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $256,926.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ideaology has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.91 or 0.00844775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00049083 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002121 BTC.

About Ideaology

IDEA is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,816,031 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

