IDT (NYSE:IDT) & Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) Critical Contrast

IDT (NYSE:IDT) and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for IDT and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A Maxcom Telecomunicaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDT and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDT $1.35 billion 0.82 $21.43 million N/A N/A Maxcom Telecomunicaciones $42.56 million N/A -$24.46 million N/A N/A

IDT has higher revenue and earnings than Maxcom Telecomunicaciones.

Volatility & Risk

IDT has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has a beta of -6.68, suggesting that its stock price is 768% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.3% of IDT shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of IDT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IDT and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDT 5.60% 53.22% 11.49% Maxcom Telecomunicaciones -34.92% -37.49% -9.86%

Summary

IDT beats Maxcom Telecomunicaciones on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services. The net2phone segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony. The company was founded by Howard S. Jonas in August 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones Company Profile

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SA de CV operates as an integrated telecommunication service operating company. The firm provides widespread voice and data services to residential and small and medium sized business customers in metropolitan markets in Mexico. It also offers local and long-distance voice, data, dedicated, and dial-up Internet access, public telephony, voice over Internet Protocol telephony, and paid television. The company was founded on February 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

