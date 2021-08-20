IG Gold (IGG) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IG Gold has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and $41,016.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002542 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00056490 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00136540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014659 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars.

