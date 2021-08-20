iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Down 15.2% in July

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iHuman in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iHuman in the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iHuman by 428.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 53,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iHuman in the first quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iHuman by 2.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of IH stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.61. 45,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,774. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05. iHuman has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $31.58.
About iHuman
iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.
