iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Down 15.2% in July

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iHuman in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iHuman in the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iHuman by 428.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 53,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iHuman in the first quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iHuman by 2.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IH stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.61. 45,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,774. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05. iHuman has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $31.58.

iHuman (NYSE:IH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

