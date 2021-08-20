ImageCoin Price Down 23.2% This Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $221,413.84 and $136,632.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,426,761 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

