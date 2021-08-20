Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $7.80 EPS

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:IMGO opened at $19.93 on Friday. Imago BioSciences has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMGO. Guggenheim began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

