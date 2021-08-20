imbrex Price Reaches $0.0086 on Exchanges (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $74,422.24 and $62.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One imbrex coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.02 or 0.00865165 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00106354 BTC.

About imbrex

imbrex (REX) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

