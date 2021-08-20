ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 7,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31.

In related news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $339,992.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,464,522.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 43,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $439,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 275.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 213,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares during the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

