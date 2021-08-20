ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.00

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.90 ($0.10), with a volume of 583903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.64 ($0.10).

The company has a market capitalization of £19.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.52.

ImmuPharma Company Profile (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, metabolism, anti-infectives, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

