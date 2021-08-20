Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,575.05

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,575.05 ($20.58) and traded as low as GBX 1,511.50 ($19.75). Imperial Brands shares last traded at GBX 1,519 ($19.85), with a volume of 1,850,921 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IMB shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,893.20 ($24.73).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,575.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85. The stock has a market cap of £14.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.17.

In other news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,558 ($20.36) per share, for a total transaction of £155,800 ($203,553.70).

About Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.