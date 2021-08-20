Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IMBBY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of IMBBY stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.87. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $24.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

