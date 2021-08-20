Impossible Finance (IF) One Day Volume Hits $638,217.00

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for $4.54 or 0.00009630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $27.24 million and $638,217.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Impossible Finance has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00059329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.00141413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00150428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,008.40 or 0.99705120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.26 or 0.00906228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $340.86 or 0.00722964 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

