Incent (INCNT) Price Reaches $0.0231

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Incent coin can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $26.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Incent has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00056916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00136158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00148030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,222.33 or 0.99998144 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $452.91 or 0.00920119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.32 or 0.06609327 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

