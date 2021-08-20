Indexed Finance Trading Up 10.8% This Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $3.77 or 0.00007779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $101,037.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

