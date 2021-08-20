indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Up to $8.66

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.66, but opened at $8.87. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 2,850 shares traded.

INDI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 million. Analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,182,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,775,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,131,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,204,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,940,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

