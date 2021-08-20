Indorse Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,442.00 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Indorse Token has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. One Indorse Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Indorse Token has a market cap of $677,579.35 and $6,442.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00058299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.41 or 0.00873321 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00110641 BTC.

About Indorse Token

IND is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

