Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Down to $28.96

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.96, but opened at $27.98. Inhibrx shares last traded at $27.91, with a volume of 1,219 shares.

INBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 742.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.87%. Research analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Inhibrx by 135.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Inhibrx by 221.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Inhibrx by 103.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Inhibrx by 136.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Inhibrx by 55.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

