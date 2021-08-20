Ink (INK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,307.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $563,842.41 and approximately $2,307.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00136274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00147301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.43 or 0.99920353 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.47 or 0.00921147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.90 or 0.06630894 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

