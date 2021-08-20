Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.67. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April shares last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 2,175 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.