Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 46,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 510,435 shares.The stock last traded at $40.40 and had previously closed at $40.32.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INOV shares. TheStreet cut Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 49.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 742.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

