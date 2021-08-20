Insider Buying: FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $426,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FireEye stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. 1,706,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,701,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.02. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. Research analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in FireEye by 4.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,613 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,302 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 6.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FEYE. Robert W. Baird lowered FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

