Insider Buying: FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $426,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of FireEye stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. 1,706,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,701,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.02. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $25.53.
FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. Research analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on FEYE. Robert W. Baird lowered FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.
FireEye Company Profile
FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.
