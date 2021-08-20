Insider Buying: Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Acquires 234,748 Shares of Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 234,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 14.39 per share, for a total transaction of 3,378,023.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of DNUT opened at 14.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1 year low of 12.82 and a 1 year high of 21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported 0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.14 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 341.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 333.29 million. Krispy Kreme’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNUT shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.39.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

