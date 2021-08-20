Insider Buying: RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 617 ($8.06) per share, for a total transaction of £61,700 ($80,611.44).

Ian El Mokadem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Ian El Mokadem purchased 10,000 shares of RWS stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 564 ($7.37) per share, for a total transaction of £56,400 ($73,686.96).

RWS stock opened at GBX 621.59 ($8.12) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. RWS Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 513 ($6.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 838 ($10.95). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 573.93. The stock has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RWS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 717.75 ($9.38).

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

