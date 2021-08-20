Insider Selling: ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) CEO Sells 45,098 Shares of Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.54. 298,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,478. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ASGN Incorporated has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $110.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.19.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.25 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ASGN by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

