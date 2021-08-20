Insider Selling: ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) CEO Sells 8,902 Shares of Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.54. The stock had a trading volume of 298,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,478. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.19. ASGN Incorporated has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $110.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.00.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

