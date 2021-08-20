Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells 3,942 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $1,225,843.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE IT traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.41. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $312.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth $35,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

