Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Sells 20,896 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 20,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $2,896,603.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,569,786.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Mark Evan Jones sold 20,131 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $2,549,591.15.

On Thursday, August 5th, Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52.

GSHD traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $136.79. The stock had a trading volume of 126,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,293. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,693,000 after buying an additional 38,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after buying an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after buying an additional 434,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,869,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

