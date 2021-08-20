Insider Selling: Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CAO Sells 15,337 Shares of Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $381,277.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert F. Werner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $76,565.04.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.63. 2,770,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,975,710. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.86. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. Analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invitae by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 18,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Invitae by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 88,284 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invitae by 766.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Invitae by 44.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVTA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

