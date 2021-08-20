Insider Selling: Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) insider Nicholas Lyons sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.32), for a total transaction of £127,400 ($166,448.92).

PHNX stock opened at GBX 625.40 ($8.17) on Friday. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 624.22 ($8.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 684.88. The company has a market capitalization of £6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 24.10 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

PHNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

