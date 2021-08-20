Insider Selling: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Sells 10,370 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 10,370 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $925,315.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SAFE traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.69. The stock had a trading volume of 60,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.52.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,160,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.01.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

