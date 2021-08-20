Insider Selling: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Sells 10,370 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 10,370 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $925,315.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
SAFE traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.69. The stock had a trading volume of 60,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.52.
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,160,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.01.
About Safehold
Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.
