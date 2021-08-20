Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CEO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $8,463,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.94. The company had a trading volume of 269,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.66. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.14 and a 52 week high of $203.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.28.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.57.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.