Insider Selling: SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Sells 17,341 Shares of Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $3,277,102.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $2,943,672.50.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08.

Shares of SITE traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,495. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $110.41 and a one year high of $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.53.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $1,705,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 68,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.