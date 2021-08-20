Insider Selling: Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) CEO Sells 8,987 Shares of Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.07. The company had a trading volume of 144,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,269. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.48. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,046,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7.7% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.