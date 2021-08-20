Insider Selling: The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) CFO Sells 39,643 Shares of Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,820,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,402. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The company has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Amundi purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $690,308,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after buying an additional 5,190,532 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $544,676,000 after buying an additional 5,173,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 313.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $321,661,000 after buying an additional 3,687,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $287,035,000 after buying an additional 3,632,317 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.